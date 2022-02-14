BYRON — Though he is one of the top 10 members of his class by academic standing, with a 3.937 GPA, Byron senior Caden Aldrich has been spending less time in school halls than most of late.
His absence is easily explainable. The 17-year-old is a dual-enrollee at Mott Community College and is spending a good chunk of his time chipping away at general education requirements so he can hit the ground running once he arrives at his intended four-year college, Saginaw Valley State University.
Despite a decreased presence at Byron High School, Principal Olivia Lake-Lofiego said Aldrich is “an all-around great kid.”
Aldrich acknowledges being a dual-enrollee involves “a little struggling here and there” to stay on top of everything, but says that, for the most part, school has always come “pretty easy” to him.
At the moment, the subjects Aldrich is studying at Mott include college algebra, English and philosophy. Of these, the first ranks as nearest and dearest to his heart, as math has long ranked among Aldrich’s favorite subjects. In particular, he has found himself drawn to applied math, in the form of engineering; however he remains undecided as to whether or not he will pursue that as a major, not wanting to rush into anything without giving it due consideration.
There is some irony then, in the fact that Aldrich can be pretty good at rushing in a pinch. A three-sport letter winner in football, basketball, and track and field, some of his favorite high school memories took place out on the gridiron, where he played wide receiver, running back and cornerback.
Aldrich cherishes the fact that he was able to score a touchdown on the last drive of his last season in the fall.
Unsurprisingly, for someone so athletically inclined, Aldrich has always enjoyed physical education, and names physical education teacher Matt Nastally as his favorite. But his appreciation is not necessarily rooted in Nastally’s subject.
He describes Nastally as a solicitous, friendly presence, who always made sure that Aldrich was doing alright.
Outside of school, Aldrich enjoys the company of friends. Hunting and fishing the Saginaw Bay are among his favorite pastimes — he said his biggest-ever catch was a 30-inch walleye.
