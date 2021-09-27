Perry homecoming events outlined

Courtesy PhotoThe Perry homecoming court includes, front, from left, Paige Bigelow, Jadyn Johnson, Alexis VanAtta, Bailey Cramer and Olivia Winans. In back are Bryce Krupp, Jordan Keck, Blake Lantis, Hunter Crowe and Jack Lamb.

PERRY — Perry High School students will celebrate homecoming the week leading up to Oct. 8.

This year’s theme is Monsters and Myths.

Spirit Days include: Monday — Tie Dye Day, Tuesday — Red Carpet Day (Movies/Celebrities), Wednesday — Class Color Day, Thursday — Monsters/Myth Day and Friday — Red & White Day.

The homecoming parade lines up at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 8 on East Willow Street. The grand marshal is Jan Luft.

Float themes this year include: Seniors: Zombies, Juniors: Vampires, Sophomores: Werewolves and Freshman: Skeletons.

A community tailgate takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in the parking lot at Bump Lardie Field with free hotdogs, chips and pop.

The homecoming football game is at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 against the Stockbridge Panthers.

A dance is slated from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 9.

