Perry homecoming events outlined

PERRY — Perry High School students will celebrate homecoming the week leading up to Oct. 8.
This year’s theme is Monsters and Myths.
Spirit Days include: Monday — Tie Dye Day, Tuesday — Red Carpet Day (Movies/Celebrities), Wednesday — Class Color Day, Thursday — Monsters/Myth Day and Friday — Red & White Day.
The homecoming parade lines up at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 8 on East Willow Street. The grand marshal is Jan Luft.
Float themes this year include: Seniors: Zombies, Juniors: Vampires, Sophomores: Werewolves and Freshman: Skeletons.
A community tailgate takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in the parking lot at Bump Lardie Field with free hotdogs, chips and pop.
The homecoming football game is at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 against the Stockbridge Panthers.
A dance is slated from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 9.
