OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools this morning announced it is investigating a social media threat, the second area school to report such a threat in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting that took place Tuesday.
“The Owosso High School and Owosso Middle School campus has just received a screenshot from social media that we are currently investigating,” Owosso officials said this morning. “We are working with Homeland Security and the Owosso Police Department on the matter.”
District officials, in a message to parents said that although they have heard of no direct threat to the campus, they take all matters of safety and security seriously.
“Today, our campus will have additional police presence in our building. We will also be in ‘heightened secure mode,’” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said in the message. “At this point, we have no additional information but wanted to communicate with you in a timely fashion. It is always a parent’s choice if they would like to keep their child at home.”
Thursday, Corunna Public Schools briefly went into “secure mode” after a social media threat was directed toward the district’s high school.
A high school student informed administrators of the online threat about 8:30 a.m., Superintendent John Fattal indicated in a message to families. The nature of the threat was not disclosed.
Classrooms were closed and locked, and students were escorted to restrooms as instruction continued throughout the morning in accordance with the district’s “secure mode” protocols, Fattal said.
Students and staff were given the all-clear to resume the day as normal about 10:15 a.m. following an investigation by state and local law enforcement. The investigation included a search by the Michigan State Police Canine Unit.
Threats may be reported anonymously via phone (8-555-OK2SAY), text (652729) or email (OK2SAY@mi.gov).
The online threats come days after a school shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County. A 15-year-old sophomore is accused of killing four students and injuring several others in the Tuesday shooting.
Several school districts in the Metro Detroit area called off classes Thursday amid reports of threats of violence circulating on social media, the Detroit Free Press reported.
