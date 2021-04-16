OWOSSO — Baker College this week announced it plans to return to in-person classes and labs for the fall, but won’t require students to obtain COVID-19 vaccines to attend.
According to a press release, all in-person classes and lab courses will resume, and on-campus housing will be open to students at all Baker College campuses for the new academic year, which begins Aug. 23.
The decision for a full return to campus at Baker College — Michigan’s largest, private not-for-profit college and the top private transfer school in the state — was recently announced by Jacqui Spicer, Baker College chief operating officer and head of the College’s pandemic response team.
Baker College has campuses in Auburn Hills, Cadillac, Jackson, Muskegon and Owosso, as well as extension programs at the Culinary Institute of Michigan in Port Huron and Muskegon and the Auto Diesel Institute in Owosso.
Faculty and staff will be asked to use face coverings, social distancing and hand hygiene to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the school will not require anyone to receive a vaccine.
“However, believing it is in the best interest of everyone in its campus communities, leadership is strongly encouraging all faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated when eligible,” the press release said.
In partnership with Rite Aid, Baker College is offering on-campus vaccination clinic sites exclusively for Baker students and staff.
“We look forward to welcoming our faculty, staff and students back to campus for the start of the fall semester,” Baker College President Bart Daig said. “As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to progress in our state and throughout local communities, we are cautiously optimistic about returning to relative normalcy this fall. That said, we will remain vigilant and flexible in our planning, with the health and safety of our students and staff as priority one.”
