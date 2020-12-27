ELSIE — The year 2020 will be forever remembered for a world-wide pandemic that killed many and affected millions of additional lives.
The Ovid-Elsie Class of 2020 also will be remembered — in the form of a brick project just outside the high school football stadium that was recently completed through money that was supposed to fund a senior class trip to Chicago.
Because of COVID-19, that Ovid-Elsie senior class trip never took place. But senior class adviser Dana Blank came up with an idea for the project.
The names of every member of the Ovid-Elsie senior class appear on an individual bricks. Also appearing on larger bricks is an overview story of the school year, outlining some of the celebrations and struggles, such as having in-person classes canceled as well as extra-curricular activities canceled or postponed.
The bricks can be seen on the exterior of Mark H. O’Donnell Field. As people enter through the gate, they can make a direct left turn away from the press box area, along a walkway and view the tribute.
“The Class of 2020, as you know, was cheated out of many things due to the pandemic,” Blank said. “The kids and parents raised money since the summer of 2016 and through the years for the kids to take this trip. The pandemic stopped that.”
When the class trip was canceled, Blank said, she went to the class officers with her idea. They agreed it was a good idea and began working on the tribute around May or June.
“It actually worked out really well,” Blank said. “The class of 2020, this whole year has been so awful on so many levels. And now they have something to look back on to take their kids to and their friends to. And once you’re there, you’ll see several tributes. There are not only bricks with the kids’ names on them bu,t there are also bricks that explain what happened.”
Like most every other school district in the country, graduation ceremonies were delayed and altered significantly and eventually took place in August with the prom being canceled.
“There’s a brick that says, ‘Hey this is where the prom was supposed to be,’” Blank said. “Then there’s another one that says prom was canceled. Prom was actually supposed to be in April then it was going to be in August and then it was altogether canceled. So it kind of outlines their entire year of 2020 and what took place during the pandemic.”
One large brick tells the tale and includes the words: “Celebrating the Class of 2020: You entered the world during 9/11. You graduated during a pandemic. Your ‘senior events’ were either canceled or postponed. Your spring sports season was completely canceled. Your winter sports season was cut short. The school year for all was shortened. At first it was cool to have the time off, until spring break was spent home. No doubt these events will shape you.”
Lauren Barton, who served as co-class president with Maddie Gavenda, is now a college freshman at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a member of the school’s women’s basketball team. Barton said the brick project became a positive in what started out as a negative.
“We were originally planning on going to Chicago for a couple of days for our class trip,” Barton said. “But with COVID, those plans kind of changed. So it was kind of a spur of the moment thing. We still wanted to do something in honor of our class. With the crazy circumstances of COVID this year. We were really like, ‘OK what can really make our class stand out?’ COVID gave us that on its own but with a brick memorial, we basically made sure every student was recognized and it would make every student feel special.”
Barton said 2020 was a year marked by uncertainty and is glad it is coming to an end. The year brought home a grim reminder, said Barton.
“I would say, overall, 2020 has been the year of the unexpected,” Barton said. “And it really, for me, put 2020 in perspective to live in the moment. Because you never know if it could be the last one that is going to be taken away — especially for the athletes and their seasons and games and people with their jobs. When this hit, no one was expecting it and I think we should all be grateful for what we have.”
Ovid-Elsie class of 2020 vice president Chloe Taylor, who now is studying nursing at Lansing Community College with plans of moving on to Grand Valley State University, said the brick project is a fitting tribute.
“We’ll be able to go back in years to come and see everybody and remember everyone,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the hardest part of the school year was “the unknown,” and not knowing what to expect as each day passed.
“We were all going into the big world. At everyone’s expense, it kind of just came at us,” Taylor said. “We didn’t get those closures — not many or not all did. And I think it just made us … I don’t know … It was hard but we did it.”
Blank said she’s ecstatic to see the finished project before the end of 2020 — just as COVID vaccines are beginning to be administered locally.
“Larry Bosom did not think he could get it in … but the weather shifted in our favor … This is a positive way for this stinky year to end for Ovid-Elsie’s class of 2020.”
Bosom owns Five-Star Masonry and his children went to Ovid-Elsie Schools. He was the one who provided “the perfect ending to a rotten year,” Blank said.
“He’s always been a contributing community member,” Blank said. “He’s our go-to guy with the bricks.”
