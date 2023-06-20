CORUNNA — A sizable chunk of Monday’s Corunna Public School’s Board of Education meeting was given over to a celebration of the district’s two recent championship teams — the Division 2 (middle school) Odyssey of the Mind world championship squad and the high school boys track and field state titleists — but a few items of business were handled beyond “Cavalier Recognition.”
Several agenda items, mostly relating to better securing the district’s schools, were passed.
The board unanimously approved contracts for new fencing for the playground at Elsa Meyer Elementary School and door stoppers for all classroom doors in the district.
Corunna Superintendent John Fattal explained that the funds for both came from Section 97 of the State School Aid Act for the 2022-2023 school year, approved by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan legislature in the name of improving school safety.
The Elsa Meyer fencing project will see 1,175 square feet around the school’s playground enclosed by 6-foot high fencing. Fattal said the only bidder for the proposal was Richmond-based Nationwide Construction Group, who he said the district has worked with in the past, including on a bid for fencing for the back of Corunna High School, which Fattal said was approved at the board’s May meeting.
“We’ve had success with them in the past. They did the baseball field at the high school. I’m very pleased with them,” Fattal said.
Per information provided by the district, the project’s total cost is $57,925.
The board also unanimously approved the installation of door stoppers for all classroom doors in the district. Fattal said the district had originially budgeted $50,000 for the project, but the bid from NightLock — a lock supplier based in Clio — came in at $30,096. Fattal said NightLock will be responsible for the installation process.
“This is something that can easily be put down in each classroom so in the event of we need to go into a lockdown, it’s very easy for teachers to secure the door, whether it’s locked or not,” he said.
Fattal said via email that the district is working under the assumption that the fencing for Elsa Meyer Elementary School and the NightLock installation will be completed before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
The board also approved a final version of its 2022-2023 budget and a preliminary version of its 2023-2024 budget.
