CORUNNA — A sizable chunk of Monday’s Corunna Public School’s Board of Education meeting was given over to a celebration of the district’s two recent championship teams — the Division 2 (middle school) Odyssey of the Mind world championship squad and the high school boys track and field state titleists — but a few items of business were handled beyond “Cavalier Recognition.”

Several agenda items, mostly relating to better securing the district’s schools, were passed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.