LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education will conduct a special meeting at 2 p.m. March 7 in the middle school media center.
The primary purpose of this special meeting is to conduct a building and facilities subcommittee meeting.
Board meetings are open to the public. Upon a request to the superintendent, the district will make reasonable accommodation for a person with disabilities to be able to participate in this meeting.
Visit laingsburg.k12.mi.us/ for up to date meeting information.
