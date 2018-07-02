SRESD asks voters to restore special ed funding

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY —On Aug. 7, residents will vote on a millage proposal which, if approved, would increase funding for special education services provided to area students by the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District.
Millage money collected for special education has been reduced over the years by the Headlee Amendment. The ballot measure would restore the amount that has been rolled back, 0.5882 mill, increasing the millage to the original level of 4.2330 mills.
“There’s an issue of cost for services for special education — costs are higher, and revenues are lower. The restoration would really help us maintain the services we have for students,” SRESD Superintendent David Schulte said.
“Restoration is important not just for special education but for all students in the RESD.”
Funding for special education is mandated by the state and federal governments. When the amount collected for special education falls short, local school districts must make up the deficit with general-fund dollars that are intended to benefit all students.
Area school districts currently are facing budget challenges, because of decreasing enrollment and flat property values. The Aug. 7 measure would help alleviate their budget concerns, Schulte said.
Here’s the pocketbook impact: The owner of a $105,500 home with a taxable value of $52,750 would pay $31.02 per year for the special education millage. The median value of a home in Shiawassee County is $105,500, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Aug. 7 measure would generate about $1.143 million per year for special education. The millage would remain in place for 20 years. However, the amount of the millage could once again be rolled back over time as a result of the Headlee Amendment.
The Headlee Amendment to Michigan’s Constitution was approved by voters in 1978. Headlee requires a local unit of government to reduce its millage when annual growth of value on existing property is greater than the rate of inflation. As a consequence, the millage rate is “rolled back” so the growth in community-wide property tax revenue is no more than the rate of inflation.
A Headlee restoration is a vote to return the millage to the amount originally authorized.
About 2,000 students — 17 percent of the student population — in Shiawassee County receive some level of special education support from the SRESD, Shulte said.
The district’s programs and services for students with disabilities include deaf and hard-of-hearing services; school psychologists; school social workers; a speech and language therapist; physical therapist; occupational therapist; special education student support services; transportation services; job/life skill education including catering program; teacher consultants for students with autism spectrum disorder, visual impairment, and deaf and hard-of-hearing; behavior specialist services; RESD classroom programs for students with cognitive and emotional impairments; special education transportation; “early-on” services; infant/tot services (birth-3); administrative services; assistance with federal/state compliance; inter-district cooperative programs; parent advisory committee; Medicaid outreach and school-based services; CPI/restorative justice training; and special education programs for students through age 26.
The breakdown for funding the projected 2018-19 budget shows the SRESD’s reliance on local dollars: $8.005 million in local revenue, $6.388 million in state revenue, $3.208 million in federal revenue and $660,695 in incoming transfers/other sources.
Schulte said the SRESD has shared information about the restoration proposal with local school districts, and with residents through social media and planned limited flier mailings.
Shiawassee County voters have periodically authorized millages to fund special education services since 1958.
The last special education millage restoration proposal was approved by voters in 2002.
“We’re asking the community to consider this option again,” Schulte said. “We have tried to hold off as long as we could.”
