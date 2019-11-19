One-time exchange student visits current Owosso students

OWOSSO — Exchange students from Owosso High School recently met former exchange student Roberto Porto Fonseca, of Bela Horizonte, Brazil.
Fonseca was in Owosso for his 50th reunion from St. Paul High School.
Fonseca shared stories of his experience in his exchange year and how much it impacted his life, including creating a lifelong friend from his school year, Charley Snyder. They both went into the medical field and have been able to travel to various conferences together and continue to keep their friendship strong over all these years.
Fonseca is a leading oncologist in Brazil and is building a 264-bed hospital. The students he met included Dara Beatriz Silvia Coelho and Lucas Bedore Fioroni, from Brazil; Niccolo Contini from Italy; Ying “Icy” Ma, from China; and Alex Kammerloch, from Germany.
Roy and Sally Thelen facilitated the meeting. Roy is an area coordinator with Greenheart Exchange and was a sophomore at St. Paul when Fonseca was a student. Sally Thelen is a regional director with Greenheart.
