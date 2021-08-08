OWOSSO — New Creation Church is hosting a backpack outreach for families in Durand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14, or as long as supplies last.
Backpacks will be filled with school supply items that are needed for the children of all ages. The event is at 811 S. Oak St. in Durand. There will be hotdogs, chips and pop served.
