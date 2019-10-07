OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare is hosting a free cancer screening event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at the Medical Arts Building, 721 N. Shiawassee St.
Screenings will be performed by Memorial’s physician specialists.
This event is open to everyone and will include cancer screenings for breast (clinical breast exam), prostate and skin. Lab services will also be available for Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), and a take home colorectal cancer screening kit will be available.
Pre-registration is required. Reservations can be made by calling (989) 729-6422 or (866) 900-6422. Walk-ins will be accepted up to one hour prior to closing.
For information about Memorial Healthcare community events, visit memorialhealthcare.org.
