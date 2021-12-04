OWOSSO — An online threat directed toward Owosso Public Schools has been deemed “non-credible,” district officials indicated Friday afternoon.
The social media post discovered earlier Friday remains under investigation by the Owosso Police Department, according to Superintendent Andrea Tuttle. Anyone with information about the social media post — which contains a series of messages warning of a potential gun or bomb threat at the district’s 6-12 campus — is asked to contact Owosso police at (989) 725-0580.
“Making threats of violence against a school is a crime — even if the threat is false or a ‘joke,’ and sharing or posting unknown threats is extremely traumatizing,” Tuttle wrote in a letter to families Friday.
She encouraged parents to speak with their children about the “seriousness of making or sharing threats,” and indicated that law enforcement and school leaders “will investigate every threat and take whatever action is warranted to protect our community.”
In Michigan, falsely reporting threats of terrorism can be punished by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. Using a computer to commit a crime is also a possible 20-year felony.
Threats may be reported anonymously via phone (8-555-OK2SAY), text (652729) or email (OK2SAY@mi.gov).
Owosso is the second area school district to report such a threat in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting that took place Tuesday.
Corunna Public Schools briefly went into “secure mode” Thursday after a social media threat was directed toward the district’s high school.
A high school student informed Corunna administrators of the online threat about 8:30 a.m., Superintendent John Fattal indicated in a message to families. The nature of the threat was not disclosed.
The online threats come days after the school shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County.
A 15-year-old sophomore is accused of killing four students and injuring several others in the Tuesday shooting.
Several school districts throughout Michigan have called off classes amid reports of threats of violence circulating on social media. A Standish-Sterling student was charged with terrorism Friday in connection with a threat made on social media.
