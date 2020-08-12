NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop Area Public Schools will welcome back students with traditional face-to-face instruction, as well as fully online learning this fall in an effort to accommodate families amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Both learning formats were included in the district’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, unanimously approved Tuesday by the New Lothrop Area Public Schools Board of Education during a special meeting.
District families have until Aug. 19 to select a format for their child(ren). Both formats will be led by New Lothrop teaching staff, according to Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume.
The district’s academic year was slated to begin Aug. 20, but that date has since been pushed back to Sept. 8 to allow families time to make a decision and teachers additional time to prepare.
“All of us here in the district, we want to do what’s best for the students as far as their health and safety along with their education and trying to find that balance,” Berthiaume said. “To all of the parents, to the Shiawassee County superintendents and all the neighboring superintendents along with the students that have shown up, the staff that have shown up to give their input, I think we’ve made the best plan that we possibly could entering into the new school year.”
During a community forum July 23 at Hornet Field, Berthiaume indicated the district essentially had two options with regard to instruction this fall: traditional face-to-face instruction, and online distance learning. A subsequent district-wide survey indicated 80 percent of district families preferred in-person instruction while the remaining 20 percent wanted a fully online model.
In an effort to accommodate both groups, New Lothrop will offer in-person learning with several virus-related precautions in place, as well as online learning across all grade levels.
The district’s offerings will remain largely contingent upon Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan, which encompasses six phases ranging from uncontrolled growth of the virus — Phase 1 — to post pandemic — Phase 6.
Shiawassee County is currently in Phase 4, medium risk, which allows for in-person instruction. If the county drops into Phase 3, New Lothrop will have to transition all students to the online format.
The district previously explored outsourcing its online learning in Phase 4 to a third-party vendor, to be coupled with support from district staff, according to Berthiaume. After discussions with teachers, the overwhelming majority expressed a desire to lead both options themselves.
Families choosing the online option in Phase 4 are urged to remain in that format for the duration of the first trimester (grades K-6) or semester (grades 7-12).
“Our teachers have stepped up to the plate and said that they would be willing to take on the virtual learning as well, so that will help with the transition of students back and forth (between formats) if they’re ill,” Berthiaume said. “The transition being seamless, getting the same content, that familiarity with the teachers, the relationships with the teachers that are here along with the parents, I think that will be a better transition with these two options (instead of a third-party vendor). I give a lot of credit to the teachers that stepped up.”
Online instruction will look a little different for students this fall compared to how it was conducted in the spring, as attendance will be taken, daily participation will be required and grades will be distributed to students, Berthiaume said.
When districts were forced to transition to fully remote learning in March due to the pandemic, assignments were merely graded on a credit, no-credit basis, as the state stipulated students could not be punished for their inability to complete the work.
“We’ll expect (online) students to check in daily,” Berthiaume said. “There will be office hours. We’re working out that plan with the teachers.”
Students and staff participating in face-to-face instruction will be subject to a number of safety protocols aimed at reducing the spread of the virus, including an online daily health questionnaire and temperature check, to be conducted at home prior to arriving at school.
Students and staff exhibiting symptoms will be asked to remain home until they have tested negative.
“We are going to have to do this as a team,” Berthiaume said. “If we’re going to be able to allow students to come back to school, we are going to have to trust parents to screen their students prior to them coming to school, they’re going to have to fill out a questionnaire. If you do not fill out that questionnaire, your student will be sent home.”
All New Lothrop staff and students in grades 6-12 participating in face-to-face learning will be required to wear a face mask at school, except while eating, according to the district’s approved plan and in accordance with statewide executive orders. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students will have to wear masks in common areas, including while riding the bus and walking in school hallways. While they are not required to wear them inside classrooms, the district strongly recommends they do so, Berthiaume said.
To limit the amount of large gatherings throughout the day, lunch and recess times will be staggered, with thorough cleaning of surfaces following every group’s departure. Desks will also be wiped down following each class period, according to Berthiaume.
Designated quarantine areas have also been set up in all district buildings in the event that a student begins exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms while at school. Those students will be placed in the quarantine area and wear a surgical mask until they can be picked up, according to the district’s plan.
If a student and/or a staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the health department will conduct contact tracing, Berthiaume said, noting any person who was closer than 6 feet to the infected person for at least 15 minutes would be notified and required to quarantine for 14 days.
Moving forward, the district plans to conduct a virtual open house where parents and students can meet with their teachers on Sept. 1, and a digital orientation for students and parents Sept. 2.
“This has been a tedious process,” Berthiaume said. “We appreciate all of the parents that provided guidance with their input, along with the students that came last week, the board of education.”
For more information on New Lothrop’s reopening plan, visit newlothrop.k12.mi.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.