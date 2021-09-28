BYRON — The Regional FFA Tractor and Zero Turn Mower Driving competitions took place Saturday at Byron High School.
FFA members representing Laingsburg, New Lothrop, Durand, Perry, Corunna and Byron took a safety test then demonstrated their skill operating either a zero-turn mower or backing a tractor with a two-wheel trailer attached.
In the tractor operation contest, first place went to Charlie Gross of New Lothrop, second place was Bryce Ritter of Byron and third place went to Justin Neubecker of New Lothrop.
In the zero-turn mower competition, first place went to Noah Dutcher from Corunna, Micah Sprague from Durand was second, and Garrett Cook from Perry placed third.
The regional competition for the Farm Bureau youth discussion meet took place at the same time.
Advancing to the state level discussion meet from this region are Nathaniel Cochrane from Perry, Emma Challender from Corunna and Sophia Barnum from Mason.
