OWOSSO TWP. — Children at Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park now have a safe place to play, thanks to the efforts of a local Eagle Scout.
With the community’s support, Owosso High School senior Sam Feldpausch recently constructed a playground at the site, an effort that not only met his Eagle Scout requirements but one he also believes will leave a lasting impact in the community. The 18-year-old said he felt compelled to pursue the project given the amount of families that have moved into the park in recent years.
“They didn’t have any play structure anywhere,” Feldpausch said. “(The park) is right on M-52, so it’s either play in the street or wander onto M-52 to walk somewhere. To put something in the park for them, that seemed pretty important.”
Feldpausch received the go-ahead to move forward with the project in May 2020 after consulting with family friend Marlene Webster of Shiawassee Hope. The nonprofit organization, launched in 2012, previously received a sizable donation from the 100-plus Women Who Care, and with the group’s blessing, a portion of the funds were used to purchase playground equipment for the project.
Seeking to convert what was once a drainage ditch into a safe space for children, Feldpausch began the earthwork portion of the project in the summer of 2020, clearing and leveling the ground, adding drainage tile and putting in landscaping timbers to shore up the space.
With the help of his fellow Boy Scouts, Feldpausch installed the playground equipment in late November, adding a split rail fence around the area for safety along with several pounds of rubber mulch. It’s a day he admits he won’t soon forget.
“When we were putting it up, it was a really nice day out that day. There were lots of kids standing around and they kept asking, ‘When’s it going to be up? When’s it going to be up? Can I play on it yet?’” Feldpausch said.
“When I finally got to tell them, ‘Yeah, go play,’ that was a really special feeling.”
Feldpausch said he occasionally drives through the park on his way home from school, and when the weather is nice, there’s always certain to be someone playing there.
Feldpausch will take part in a formal Eagle Scout ceremony sometime this spring, likely around graduation, he said. Reflecting on the project, the 18-year-old said he’s incredibly grateful for all of the community support from Shiawassee Hope, Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park Manager Kevin Clifford, Boy Scout Troop 455 and others.
