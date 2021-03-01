LAINGSBURG — From working on the electrical team in robotics to performing on stage as part of the drama club, Dawson Shastal’s had a diverse array of experiences at Laingsburg High School.
The 18-year-old is set to pursue a degree in engineering this fall at the University of Michigan, but he’s quick to acknowledge his moments in high school are fleeting. That’s precisely why Shastal, a four-year member of Laingsburg’s cross country team and musician in jazz band, is making the most of every opportunity.
“I feel like it’s better to try something if it’s being offered than to let it go by and wonder if that would be something I’d thrive in and want to continue doing,” Shastal said.
Academically, Shastal employs the same approach — he’s taken all six advanced placement courses offered at LHS, including courses in literature, calculus and computer science, all while maintaining a robust 3.9 GPA.
“He is a hard worker and asks good questions when he doesn’t understand something,” LHS math teacher Andy Barrus said. “Dawson is a creative problem solver, which will help him as he pursues engineering. When he is given a problem that he has never seen before, he doesn’t give up.”
Looking to step outside his comfort zone and enhance his skill set, Shastal joined Laingsburg’s drama club during his freshman year, completing set work and serving as part of the group’s wait staff for performances. As a sophomore, he transitioned to the stage.
“(That experience) helped me with public speaking and being able to just have more confidence in front of large groups of people,” Shastal said, adding his experience on the robotics team as a sophomore and junior also afforded him a great deal of knowledge, though ultimately it wasn’t the program for him.
The 18-year-old ran cross country for Laingsburg for seven seasons, completing his final campaign as a member of the Wolfpack last fall. Shastal said what he enjoyed most about the sport was the toughness it instilled in him.
“It doesn’t seem like it would be (very tough), but it’s all mental,” Shastal said. “If you can’t push yourself, you’re not going to be able to get the miles in.”
As tough as the competition was, Shastal’s lasting memories of the sport primarily center around the games he and his teammates would play before meets.
“(That experience) kind of taught me that even though this is something that’s very tough and challenging, you can still find a lot of joy in participating with your teammates and just giving it your all,” he said.
Musically, Shastal plays the alto saxophone, flute and guitar. His favorite extracurricular activity is jazz band, he said, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, the group is still on track to submit a performance as part of Central Michigan University’s annual jazz festival next month.
The group rehearses a few days each week before school, with instrument masks and social distancing measures in place.
“All the way back in the summer before marching band, we weren’t sure if we were going to have marching season, so every opportunity to be able to play as a band and in class, it’s a big win,” Shastal said. “I’m definitely happy that we’ve been able to play at all this year.”
Shastal was first introduced to the University of Michigan in eighth grade, participating in a two-night retreat on campus as part of the Shiawassee Scholars program. He remembers the trip being an eye-opening experience.
“That’s definitely when I started seriously considering that school because before that point it was middle school and college just seemed so far away,” Shastal said. “Coming out of that (going to Michigan) was something real and definitive that I could achieve.”
Shastal’s desire to pursue engineering stems from his love for math and science, he said, adding what enjoys about most about math is the fact it’s not quite as open to interpretation. He plans to enroll as a general engineering student this fall, though chemical engineering and electrical engineering have piqued his interest, he said.
“(Engineering involves) a lot of problem solving, which is something that I enjoy,” Shastal said, noting a week-long engineering camp at Michigan State University ahead of his sophomore year help steer him toward the field. “It just seemed like something that I could see myself doing and making a career out of.”
