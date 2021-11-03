School bond proposal passes in Perry

PERRY — For a few moments Tuesday night, you could almost hear a pin drop inside the Perry Public Schools administration building.
Members of the district’s bond committee were gathered inside, awaiting election results from the city as the $9.85-million proposal held a mere 61-vote lead through Bennington, Woodhull and Perry townships.
Then came the collective sigh of relief. The measure passed in the city of Perry, 280-171, widening the overall margin to 943-773 (55 percent) in favor of the bond, according to unofficial results released Tuesday.
“I would like to thank the Perry residents for displaying their overwhelming support for our bond,” Superintendent Lori Haven wrote in a letter to families Tuesday night. “This investment will allow us to continue to move towards reaching our strategic planning goals by allowing the district to address critical infrastructure needs, increase access to instructional technology, and complete projects for the agriculture science, performing arts and athletics programs. In addition, this bond will ensure our students are provided the best educational experiences possible while remaining financially stable.”
The bond will fund the addition of heating and air conditioning for the gym and cafeteria at Perry Elementary School, full roof replacement at Perry middle and high schools, and instructional technology upgrades district-wide.
The bond also covers the addition of an FFA livestock barn at Perry High School, the purchase of a classroom piano and sound system for Perry Middle School’s music department, and lighting upgrades to the district’s football stadium and middle school auditorium, among other improvements.
“It’s just a relief,” said Stacy Smith, who served on the district’s bond committee. “It’s a great thing for our community and it’s nice to know that so many supported it in our community, and that they see this long-term investment and the paybacks that will come for my kids now and the ones that are little.”
The proposal, developed by a Strategic Planning Committee comprised of community stakeholders, does not increase the district’s millage rate, but extends the current debt levy by about 14 years, district officials said.
The district’s current 1-mill sinking fund, approved by voters in May 2018, provides approximately $250,000 per year for infrastructure, though with rapidly aging facilities, the district proposed the bond to voters as another way to finance improvements while maintaining a healthy general fund balance.
“The things that are on that list for this bond are not facetious, they’re critical needs,” Smith said. “When you drive into the parking lot, you know it needs to be (repaved). Those are just things you do when you’re at home; you should do (them) for your community as well.”
Haven noted groundbreaking on these construction projects will begin “in the very near future.”
“Students will soon benefit from these many projects, making the signs of progress visible,” she said. “It is very exciting to see our community come together to support our youth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.