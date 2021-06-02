PERRY — The Coram Deo home school program is registering students for the fall semester.
Coram Deo is a Christian, homeschool co-op that has been running for 11 years in the Owosso/ Perry area.
Students meet Monday mornings at Graham Church (formerly Shaftsburg Elementary School). The co-op provides core classes to students grades 1-12. Younger students study subjects such as Latin, grammar and writing, science, art/ music and geography. Junior high and high school students study subjects such as writing, history, literature, government and science.
For more information, visit homeschool-life.com/Mi/coramdeo, or contact Dawn Howard at (989) 627-8174 or email 5jdmja@gmail.com.
