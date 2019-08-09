CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools this week announced the dates and times for its Cavalier Days at district buildings.
n Children’s Services Louise Peacock: from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 4.
n Nellie Reed Elementary: From 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20.
n Elsa Meyer:From 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19.
n Middle School: Fourth grade from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 14, fifth grade from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sixth/seventh grades from noon to 3 p.m.
High School students should vist Aug. 14 at the following times:
n Seniors with last names A-M: from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
n Seniors with last names N-Z: from 11:30 to noon.
n Juniors with last names A-M: from noon to 12:30 p.m.
n Juniors with last names N-Z: from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
n Sophomores with last names A-M: from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
n Sophomores with last names N-Z: from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m.
n Freshmen with last names A-M: from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.
n Freshmen with last names N-Z: from 3:15 to 4 p.m.
n Eighth-graders 4 to 6 p.m.
Students who can’t make any of the dates listed should contact their building.
