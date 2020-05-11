‘Adopt-A-Senior’ programs take off

Kelly Kirby just wanted to do something special for this year’s graduating seniors.
With face-to-face instruction suspended for the remainder of the academic year amid the coronavirus outbreak, cornerstone events like prom and graduation remain in limbo across area school districts, and for Kirby, whose daughter is a senior at Corunna High School, the uncertain times have prompted action.
On April 11, Kirby launched the “Adopt-A-Corunna High School Senior” group on Facebook, effectively calling upon area residents, teachers and community stakeholders to shower Corunna’s class of 2020 with “some extra love.”
And show love they have.
“It just took off,” Kirby said. “The minute I put my daughter’s post on there she was adopted, and then everyone else was posting. It was crazy.
“I just wanted to make (this year’s seniors) happy,” Kirby continued. “They’re giving up so much with prom and just being able to be at the school with each other so I just wanted to do something special for them.”
Kirby first learned of the “Adopt-A-Senior” initiative — in which people present a variety of gifts to unsuspecting graduating seniors, ranging from letters of encouragement to baked goods — from her sister, who was taking part in the movement at her own daughter’s school district in Ida.
The Corunna group currently boasts more than 600 members, according to Kirby, and serves as a forum where parents can provide a photo and brief description detailing the interests and hobbies of their graduating senior(s).
From there, other group members have the opportunity to “adopt” those students, and after making formal arrangements with a particular student and/or family, gifts are subsequently delivered.
“The great thing that we didn’t expect is that the seniors were kind of adopting each other,” Kirby said, noting several students have been provided gifts from multiple people. “We thought it would be more for parents and community members, and even teachers, but some of the seniors ended up adopting each other…It was just really cool to see that.”
In addition to Kirby’s efforts in Corunna, “Adopt-A-Senior” pages have been kickstarted in Chesaning, Durand, Morrice, New Lothrop, Ovid-Elsie and Owosso — as well as throughout the state and throughout the nation.
Candie Flatter, who helped launch Owosso’s “Adopt-A-Senior” campaign in late April, has two children in this year’s graduating class, and has “adopted” ten more students as part of the initiative.
For her, it’s about giving students a few minutes of normalcy.
“I graduated in 1994, and I remember the final few weeks of my senior year with senior prom and graduation,” Flatter said. “My kids and all these other kids are missing out on all of this and my heart breaks for them, I feel for them.
“It’s (been) really cool to bring a smile to their faces,” she continued, “to let them know, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about you guys and you’ve got this.’ It doesn’t matter if graduation is six months from now, we’re still supporting them.”
Bretlyn Warner graduated from Chesaning High School in 2019, and though she no longer shares the hallways with this year’s graduating students at CHS, she decided to take matters into her own hands, extending the “Adopt-A-Senior” campaign to the village in an effort to support them.
“I’m really close with this class and I know that they’re hurting from this, not being able to go to prom or graduation or just do any of those fun last memories that I was able to experience just a year ago,” Warner said. “It’s crazy to think that the graduating class after me, they don’t get to experience that. I can’t even imagine how they feel. It breaks my heart to see that they can’t enjoy their last few days that I got to enjoy.”
In addition to establishing the Facebook group for the cause, Warner has also “adopted” three students herself, among them Lilly Cooper, who has received t-shirts, candy, gift cards and letters of encouragement from several community stakeholders in recent weeks.
“I feel very grateful to all of the people that have adopted me,” Cooper said, “and I’m also thankful that the Chesaning community has gone so far with ‘Adopt-A-Senior.’ It has truly made the entire class of 2020 feel supported and loved through these difficult circumstances.”
Morgan Fry, Kirby’s daughter, has been “adopted” by twelve different people throughout the greater Corunna community.
For her, the support has meant the world.
“There’s lots of changes going on right now,” Fry said. “The fact that people care enough about our senior class to put in the time and effort and money to do these kinds of things just really means a lot to me and my classmates…It’s really helped with the weird senior year we’re having.”
