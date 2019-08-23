OWOSSO — While many area school districts re-opened their doors this week to begin the 2019-20 school year, Owosso Public Schools students still have more than a week of vacation left.
The district won’t welcome back students until Sept. 3 as work related to a $45.5-million bond project that will combine the middle school and high school into one building, continues.
Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said the district informed residents of the late start in March. Clark Construction Company of Lansing needs to do most of the major work while students aren’t in school.
Tuttle added the project is on schedule and is expected to be complete by December 2020; however, the construction managers are working to expedite the project in hopes of opening the 6-12 campus in the fall of 2020 to begin the school year.
“The weather hasn’t played in our favor in that initially when we did the ground-breaking we had a lot of freezing temperatures, so we had days that people couldn’t work, and then with all of the rain this spring, there were days that we couldn’t work,” Tuttle said. “However, I want to give kudos to the Clark Construction team. They have been able to change some things…When we get all of these new classrooms done at the secondary campus (combining grades 6-12), we’re going to move kids out of one wing into the new wing so that the crew can continue working to get it done…You never know with construction, things can happen, but as of right now, we are on schedule.”
After three unsuccessful attempts, voters approved the $45.5-million bond in November 2017, which includes a levy of 4.73 mills for 30 years.
The bond effort kicked off with a community committee of about 60 people, culled from a broad cross-section of the district, who spent six months looking into what the schools needed.
After rejecting building a new high school for $74 million or a new middle school for $48 million, committee members recommended a combination middle/high school, as well as additions to each of the elementary schools. They omitted items sought in previous bond campaigns, including a swimming pool, air-conditioning system and new buses.
The approved bond covers the cost of the building construction and renovations to combine grades 6-12 at the high school campus, while maintaining separation between middle school and high school students.
The measure also includes funding for an updated career and technical education space, a new gymnasium for middle school students and a multi-purpose education space capable of seating 1,000 people, serving as both an auditorium and a classroom, which will be located at the front of the building off North Street.
Elementary Improvements
Upgrades at Bryant Elementary, Central Elementary and Emerson Elementary were included in the bond. The district put those changes on display Wednesday; community members had their first opportunity to walk through the additions during ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each building.
Approximately 5,200 square feet was added to each elementary, according to Tuttle, to accomodate new cafeterias, new kitchens, as well as designated space for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) programs.
The added area will allow each building’s gymnasium to serve exclusively for physical fitness and health. In the past each gym also served a variety of functions, including as a cafeteria.
In addition, basement classrooms and portable classrooms will no longer be in use, Tuttle said.
Emerson Elementary Principal Jessica Anderson said it’s been great to really see the upgrades come to life.
“I know a lot of staff members have been excited to come and see it, but then to see the families come in and see the kids get just as excited as I am, that was probably the best part,” Anderson said. “I went to Emerson, and I had music class in the portables so I know what it’s like to go out there. I’m glad that we finally have space for all of us in here.”
Anderson added the additional space will allow outside groups, such as the Boy Scouts or the Girl Scouts, to use the facilities for activities as needed.
Secondary Campus
Construction at the secondary campus will continue through the 2019-20 the school year, Tuttle said, though the majority of construction zones will be blocked off from students through the use of firewalls.
At some point during the year, classrooms may relocate across the building, so crews can remain on schedule, she added.
“They’re going to see some of the construction, which I think is a positive, you know, the kids get to see how this all comes to fruition and what all needs to be done,” Tuttle said. “When they see the cables in the ceiling, the technology, it may spark an interest in something they didn’t know that they were interested in.”
Approximately 22 classrooms and 82,638 square feet will be added to the high school, according to Tuttle, including new art, band and choir classrooms adjacent to the new performing arts center.
In the meantime, all middle school and high school band, choir and theater performances will take place in the middle school auditorium.
The new middle school gymnasium is slated to be finished in January 2020, according to Tuttle, and could potentially host middle school boys basketball if renovations meet the deadline.
Other new additions include a fitness center and a student union study lounge, which high school Principal Jeff Phillips said will be an absolute benefit to students.
“We have a number of kids who dual enroll, who are taking classes online, taking classes elsewhere,” Phillips said. “Right now, they’re in our common areas during this time, but this will be a great spot for them, to be in this union doing their online classes while staying on campus.”
Phillips added having middle school and high school students in the same building will help the younger students make that transition to high school.
“In a couple years, they can walk down the hall during this time period and they’re going to see it, that transition is going to be a lot easier for those kids because they’re going to be a part of it already. We’re really excited about that.”
“Even right now, we bus kids from the middle school to the high school to take an algebra class, or to take an advanced art class, where now they’re going to be able to walk down the hall and take advantage of some of these opportunities,” Phillips added.
New This Year
This fall, buses won’t be using North Street to enter the high school, according to Tuttle. Instead, buses will use a newly paved access road off Middleton Road, north of the building, in an effort to help eliminate traffic congestion in the mornings and afternoons. Students riding the bus will be dropped off at the cafeteria entrance, Tuttle said.
The new entrance along Middleton Road, which will be available for parents and students, will be open in the mornings until 8 a.m.
“For safety and security reasons, the road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in an effort to limit the number of entrances to the campus,” Tuttle said. “The new bus loop and north parking areas will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., but they will be open for all after school events. This will relieve the pressure to find parking for swim meets, cross country, youth football and band, among other events.”
The main entrance of the high school has also been moved this year to the former counseling entrance on the east side of the building, Tuttle said.
Students, parents and other guests who need the enter the building during school hours will require authorization from two sets of doors, as the district increases its security, according to Tuttle. The upgrades are unrelated to the bond project, and instead stem from a $70,000 grant from the Michigan State Police.
“Now when you walk in, you’re in a little vestibule (doorway),” Tuttle said. “You buzz to get into the office and then the office secretary has to buzz you in if you’re going to go into the actual building, whereas right now you walk right in those doors and you’re in the building.”
“Safety and security is above all else always, but particularly in this day and age,” she added.
Looking Ahead
Upon completion of the 6-12 campus, the current middle school, 219 N. Water St, will be vacated and deemed “no longer of educational service to the district.”
The school administration is seeking bids for the purchase of the building. The deadline to submit a bid is Nov. 1, according to Tuttle.
As renovations begin to take shape, Tuttle said the improvements will benefit students for years to come.
“Owosso is the district of opportunity,” Tuttle said. “We continue to add to our curriculum, but we needed spaces that matched the modern day curriculum, and this is allowing us to do that in all of our schools, but first and foremost we’re seeing the fruits of our labor at the elementaries.”
“I always give credit to those who came before us who built outstanding buildings that have withstood the test of time. The foresight of people to put two auditoriums in this district, the high school and the middle school auditorium, to have full size gymnasiums, to have stages, the people who built those buildings really looked to the future,” Tuttle continued. “Now we’re just taking it to the next level, refurbishing what we had and adding where needed to make modern day facilities.”
