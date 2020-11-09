Chesaning going virtual until at least Nov. 30

CHESANING — Chesaning Union Schools, in a message Sunday afternoon, announced all of its buildings are returning to virtual learning as of today because of COVID-19.
“Due to the high number of COVID cases and the large number of staff and students in quarantine, combined with the unavailability of substitute teachers Chesaning schools will switch to all virtual learning,” Superintendent Mike McGough said in the message posted online.
District-wide, three staff members and two students have tested positive for the respiratory virus, and an additional two staff members are “probable positive” cases, according to McGough. As a result, 15 staff members and roughly 80 students have been asked to quarantine, he said, though five of the quarantined staff members will be able to return as early as Tuesday.
Students will learn entirely online at least until Nov. 30.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan now has 201,569 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,578 deaths. MDHHS said Shiawassee County has 875 confirmed cases and 34 confirmed deaths.
The Saginaw County Health Department Friday said the village of Chesaning now has 47 confirmed cases while Chesaning Township has 27, Maple Grove Township has 31, Albee Township has 37, Brady Township has 29.
McGough said the district will reassess the situation in the district closer to Nov. 30 and will return to in-person learning if possible.
