Taking a step forward

OWOSSO — The city of Owosso and Owosso Public Schools are partnering to apply for a federal grant that would enable students to walk and bike to school more safely.
The city and school district are jointly applying for a federal Safe Routes to School grant award of more than $600,000 to cover sidewalk and other improvements in school neighborhoods, along with new educational programs aimed at encouraging outdoor exercise.
During Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting, members approved applying for the grant by a 6-0 vote.
A federal decision on the grant is expected in November. If approved, construction could start in spring 2022. The city’s share would be $75,000 for engineering services. The city would handle infrastructure projects and the school district would implement complementary educational programs.
“This is a win-win. Not only will the students benefit but the whole city will be more walkable,” said Owosso Assistant to the City Manager Amy Fuller, who is coordinating the grant application process.
“Student safety is our priority at Owosso Public Schools. Working with the city of Owosso and the esteemed Safe Routes to School program will provide greater physical activity opportunities in our community and we hope with the new safety measures in place, more students will walk to school,” Owosso schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said.
“We look forward to positive changes that encourage health and wellness in Owosso,” she continued, “and we are thankful for any opportunity to improve our students’ safety.”
The Owosso schools that qualify for neighborhood improvements under grant funding are Central and Emerson elementaries, and the new Owosso Middle School.
Fuller met with the schools’ principals — Bridgit Spielman, Jessica Aue and OHS Principal Jeff Phillips — and surveyed parents to identify obstacles to safe walking to school. Based on their input, the city has proposed the following improvements:
— Install new sidewalks south of Owosso High School/Middle School: on the south side of North Street, and along White Haven, Stevens and Krust streets, which currently don’t have sidewalks.
“Sidewalks in those neighborhoods would complete the path to school,” Fuller said. “Principals have noticed some students walk in the streets on their way to school.”
— Realign the irregular crosswalks along Hickory Street near both Emerson and Owosso High School/Middle School so people aren’t crossing the street at an angle. The project involves moving sidewalks slightly and painting a crosswalk on the road, Fuller said.
— Remove a set of concrete steps on Chipman Street, currently used to cross Chipman to reach Oliver Street, and moving the crossing south to a lower grade of ground. The project would improve compliance with the federal Americans With Disabilities Act.
“The stairs make it impossible for people in a wheelchair or with other disabilities to get to the street from Chipman,” Fuller said. “(The improvement) will open up crossing Chipman to just about anyone.”
— Update crosswalks with ramps along Oliver Street, where some corners — at Third, First, Fifth and Ada streets — still have curbs.
— Replace a section of sidewalk that’s missing on Ada Street at Jennett Street.
“It will be a safer route if we connect the chunk that’s missing by adding sidewalk,” Fuller said. “That will connect the whole neighborhood to M-52, where there’s a crossing guard.”
The next step is to identify the educational components of the program, which could include participating in the international Walk to School Day and other ways to encourage healthy habits and heighten awareness of traffic safety.
“We’re looking at all the buildings for the best use of grant funds,” said Spielman, Central School principal.
She said the grant program “not only promotes the benefits of being active outside with students and families, and taking a walk daily, but it’s also going to improve ADA-accessibility around Central School.”
Safe Routes to School is an international movement — and now a federal program — to make it safe, convenient, and fun for children, including those with disabilities, to bicycle and walk to school.
When routes are safe, walking or biking to and from school is an easy way to get the regular physical activity children need for good health,” Safe Routes to School officials state on the website. “Safe Routes to School initiatives also help ease traffic jams and air pollution, unite neighborhoods, and contribute to students’ readiness to learn in school.”
