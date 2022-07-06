Governor appoints Owosso’s Tuttle to state position

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle will be a little busier this upcoming school year than last.
In addition to her OPS duties, Tuttle was recently appointed to the State Teacher Tenure Commission as announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. Tuttle was nominated for the position by the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators.
Tuttle will take over David Campbell’s term, who recently retired as the superintendent of the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency, and thus can no longer serve on the commission. After serving the remainder of Campbell’s term, which expires on Aug. 31, 2023, Tuttle could receive another appointment for a full five-year term.
“I am always honored to have an opportunity to contribute to the educational profession and continue to improve myself and others for the sake of our students,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle will serve on a five-person commission that consists of two classroom instructors, one member of a board of education of a graded or city school district, one person not a member of a board of education or a teacher and a superintendent of schools. The commission acts as a board of review for all cases appealed from the decision of a controlling board involving decisions on teacher tenure manners and is not subject to the advice and consent of the Michigan State Senate, according to the press release.
“As a passionate educator, I have the utmost respect and support for outstanding educators,” Tuttle said. “It has always been my goal to recognize and support the people who serve our children and to ensure that great people and educators are working with our students daily. In this position, I will contribute to decisions that ensure this occurs.”
Tuttle said via email she will continue to serve in the same capacity for OPS and hopes to bring valuable insight to the district from her new position.
“As the superintendent, the more I can learn and contribute positively to our profession brings value to our district,” Tuttle said.
Per the press release, Tuttle holds a bachelor of arts in management and fine arts from Alma College, and a master of arts in education administration and school principalship. She also has a doctorate in education leadership from Central Michigan University.
Whitmer also announced appointments to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, Rural Development Fund Board, Michigan Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers with Developmental Disabilities and Mental Health Diversion Council.
