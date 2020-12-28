OHS senior charts course for Navy

OWOSSO — During his junior year at Owosso High School, Silas Krajniak joined the boys swim team — but setting records and winning awards were the furthest things from his mind.
“I knew that I wanted to join the military and that if I wanted to do some sort of special forces type stuff, swimming would be something I should know how to do,” Krajniak said. “It’s just a physical skill that I hadn’t really developed very much … Some people might think it’s a little weird to then join the varsity swim team, but it helped — it helped me learn how to swim.”
Krajniak, now a senior, is currently enrolled in the delayed entry program for the Marine Corps. He’s also received a $180,000 NROTC scholarship offer, but is holding out to see whether he is accepted into the Naval Academy.
The 17-year-old started considering military service during his sophomore year, an avenue he believes will help him gain a greater sense of purpose.
“I’m looking for some sort of a purpose aside from just monetary gain,” Krajniak said, “wanting to get that sense that what I’m doing is for something bigger than myself.”
At Owosso High School, Krajniak has consistently challenged himself academically, maintaining a 4.0 GPA while taking advanced placement courses in world history, calculus, chemistry, government, literature and biology.
“Honestly, I don’t know (how many college credits I have) exactly. I have a decent amount,” he said.
Outside the classroom, Krajniak likes to remain active, backpacking with his friends when he has free time, in addition to competing for the boys swim team.
Though it began as a means to prepare for the military, Krajniak said swimming has come to mean more to him.
“Just figuring out how I can do better and seeing that I can get better and that I am getting better at it (has been the most enjoyable),” Krajniak said. “I just like seeing that progression and learning that new skill.”
Krajniak has applied to the University of Michigan, Harvard University and the Naval Academy. He admits he’s unsure what major he’d like to pursue, though economics, political science, history and engineering are all under consideration.
Krajniak’s top goal is acceptance into the Naval Academy because the format — attending college courses while training for active duty — would offer the best of both worlds.
“It would fit well with my career goals, because even if I didn’t go to college immediately after high school I was still wanting to go into the military and that kind of combines things,” Krajniak said. “It (also) starts you off at an officer level as far as wanting to make it a career, so I think that would fit well.”
Owosso High School physical education teacher Ryan Clevenger believes Krajniak would be a great fit in whatever path he chooses because of his discipline and dedication toward improvement.
“In my strength training class, we talk about a lot of things such as setting goals, staying motivated, and being consistent. The one thing I like to say to the students is ‘Choose to be motivated.’ Silas is a great example of someone who chooses to stay motivated daily,” Clevenger said. “The Naval Academy will love having Silas, he is a great young man.”
