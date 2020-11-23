Perry senior sets sights on career in gaming industry

PERRY — Perry High School senior Ethan Smith plans to study video game design and music composition next fall, ideally at Michigan State University, which he said not only has a good game design program but is close to home.
Smith, 17, who has racked up an impressive cumulative 4.21 GPA, said his video game interests are “Nintendo-oriented.” His favorite game right now is Super Mario Galaxy 2.
“I would like to work in the video game industry,” Smith said, “but I don’t know exactly in what area yet.”
One possibility is providing the music for video games, since Smith has penned several original tunes. He said he has been greatly encouraged in his passion for music by his all-time favorite teacher, the recently retired PHS band director Garret Ernst.
“Ethan is an extremely hard worker. He is incredibly honest, straight-forward and passionate about what he does,” said Ernst, the new director of the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association. “In all my years with him, there’s never been a task placed before him that he hasn’t met head on.
“He’s just one of those students who makes teaching a joy. As for his intellect, it’s off the charts and that carries into his passion for composition, too.”
At one point, Smith said he was so jazzed about making video games he admired Masahiro Sakurai, creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, for spending so much time working on his games he got cramps in his arms.
Smith said he now realizes that Sakurai was overzealous, “but I can give respect to that dedication,” he said.
The 17-year-old has been a student at Perry Public Schools since pre-school, and said he appreciates the education he has received.
“Being in a smaller school district makes it nice,” he said. “It’s harder in bigger school districts to accommodate students individually. I’ve gotten more individual attention here.”
Including from his father, Paul Smith, who teaches math and has taught phys ed at PHS. Ethan Smith actually had his father for a class, AP calculus, which had only three students.
“I’m glad I took the class,” the younger Smith said.
His mother, Stacy Smith, is an administrative pastor at the family’s church, Perry Church of the Nazarene, where Ethan Smith is a member of the youth group.
Other extracurricular activities include cross country and National Honor Society. He has played oboe in the concert 00 00 00 band and percussion — cymbals, marimba and snare — in the marching band.
His current courses are AP government, AP literature, and — through dual enrollment at Lansing Community College — world history and introduction to statistics and probability.
He is a Shiawassee Scholar and has played oboe solos in the concert ensemble since the seventh grade.
Smith’s favorite kinds of music include jazz, funk and classical music from the late 18th century to the early 20th century.
Some of Hayao Miyazaki’s animated movies, including “Spirited Away,” are among his favorites. He also enjoys such science fiction action films as “Inception,” written and directed by Christopher Nolan.
He said his senior year hasn’t been impacted greatly by the coronavirus pandemic, because he would be taking a lot of online classes in any event.
However, the effect on the band program has been considerable.
“That aspect of my life is less present now,” he said.
Smith lives with his parents and younger brothers, Jonah, a sophomore, and sixth-grader Riley Smith.
