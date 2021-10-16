Perry asks voters to approve school bond

PERRY — Perry Public Schools is asking voters to consider a $9.85 million bond proposal Nov. 2 that would allow the district to address a number of infrastructural needs while also expanding programming for students.
The bond, if approved, would fund the addition of heating and air conditioning for the gym and cafeteria at Perry Elementary School, full roof replacement at Perry middle and high schools, and instructional technology upgrades district-wide.
“Our maintenance department and our facilities group has been meticulous in caring for our facilities, thank goodness, but many things have reached far past their useful life,” Superintendent Lori Haven said Thursday. “The ability to replace these things (through the bond) will help us save money on maintenance and save money from the general fund and allow us to attract and retain students as well as staff.”
The bond also would cover the addition of an FFA livestock barn at Perry High School, the purchase of a classroom piano and sound system for Perry Middle School’s music department, as well as lighting upgrades to the district’s football stadium and middle school auditorium.
The Perry High School track would also be resurfaced under the bond, among other improvements.
The proposal, developed by a Strategic Planning Committee comprised of community stakeholders, would not increase the district’s millage rate, but would extend the current debt levy by about 14 years, officials said.
The district’s current 1-mill sinking fund, approved by voters in May 2018, provides approximately $250,000 per year for infrastructure, though with rapidly aging facilities, the district is exploring other ways to finance improvements while maintaining a healthy general fund balance.
“When you start talking about trying to repair a roof or you’re trying to repair a boiler, those things are far in excess,” said Dave Moore, an educational consultant with Integrated Designs Inc., the firm tasked with drafting the bond language. “While you could do it with a sinking fund project, you’d have to save up for three, four, five years. One of the things that this bond will do for you is it will allow you to identify and address those things right away, not nickle and diming here and there. We can get that roof done versus trying to patch it, repair it, (incur) those kinds of costs.”
When the Perry Public Schools Board of Education approved the sinking fund plan in 2018, the football field improvements were scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2025. Resurfacing of the track was also included on the sinking fund list, though without a scheduled time period for completion.
“Part of that is because we had some significant needs ahead of that that also were not quite as costly,” Haven said, noting the district ultimately made the decision to ask the Michigan Department of Treasury for approval to add both projects to the bond proposal.
“They are larger ticket items and bond proceeds you get all at once,” Haven said, acknowledging that while the district receives roughly $250,000 per year in sinking fund monies, there’s only so much that can be accomplished with those funds.
The bond would also free up a considerable portion of the district’s general fund dollars, helping to ensure a healthy fund balance above 5 percent.
“We have managed our money, we’ve been fiscally responsible and have kept our resources and our funds going toward our district priorities for kids and for staff and their families,” Haven said. “This would be a great opportunity for us to make sure that we stretch our general fund dollars as much as possible.”
The district last approved a bond in 2011 — $2.99 million for various remodeling and upgrade projects.
It also approved a $15.9 million bond in 2004.
For more information on the Nov. 2 proposal, visit perry.k12.mi.us.
