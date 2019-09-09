INDIANAPOLIS — Tate Forbush, the Byron High School FFA leader, was recently selected to receive the Honorary American FFA Degree.
The award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment.
The honorary American FFA Degree is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturists.
Members of the National FFA Organization’s board of directors approved the nomination.
Forbush will receive the award at the 2019 National FFA Convention & Expo during an onstage ceremony Nov. 1 in Indianapolis. All recipients will receive a plaque and medal.
