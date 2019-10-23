Owosso officials outline North Street reconstruction

OWOSSO — A $1.3-million plan to completely reconstruct North Street, from Hickory to Gould Street, made it through the third step of the approval process Monday.
Following a public hearing on the necessity of the project, Owosso City Council members at a regular meeting voted unanimously to move the project forward to the next phase: estimating individual special assessments based on bids city officials can now obtain.
The last phase of the approval process includes holding a second public hearing and finalizing the special assessment roll. If the project is approved, work is expected to begin next year, after bond upgrades at Owosso High School are completed, City Manager Nathan Henne said.
Much of the targeted 2,100-foot stretch of road runs along the high school, where it has undergone a lot of wear and tear from bus and other vehicle traffic. Traffic volumes reach about 3,700 vehicles per day.
“It’s gotten much worse recently,” Henne said, adding work on the road was last performed in 1980, according to city records.
The water main under the road is in poor condition and must be replaced, he said.
The storm sewer is also in poor condition, and will be replaced and resized to fit drainage needs in the area. The majority of curbs and gutters are in bad shape, he noted.
The existing road is 37 feet wide and consists of asphalt of varying thickness, and no base. In order to accommodate a new 12-inch water main, the reconstruction will result in a 30-foot wide pavement, with two 12-foot-wide travel lanes and one parking lane along the south side of the street. The new road is estimated to last 20 years.
Because a few of the benefiting properties are located in Caledonia Township — which has not yet agreed to pay a portion of the cost but is in talks with Owosso officials, who are seeking about $58,000 — the typical 60-40 percent split between the city and property owners for special road assessments will be closer to 85 percent (city) and 15 percent (property owners).
Residential properties along North will be assessed a total of $114,600, with Owosso Public Schools paying $82,200. Individual residential assessments are expected to range from $2,700 to $6,300, and can be paid over a period of years, to be determined. The city will pay $1.146 million of the total estimated cost.
Henne said the turn lanes at the intersection of North and Hickory will stay the same.
During the public hearing Monday, former council member Burton Fox urged city officials to push for the township to pay its share.
North Street resident Patty Zamora asked if her driveway approach, which she said is in poor condition, would be fixed as part of the project.
Henne responded he didn’t know if upgrading her approach was included within the assessment.
Zamora also asked if a traffic signal will be installed at the corner of North and Hickory, though, she said, she doesn’t want a signal.
As for the traffic signal, the city manager said the state determines the need for one through a traffic study.
“I would say we won’t need one now,” Henne said. “In a few years, we might have to reassess.”
No other residents spoke, and no one objected to the project as a whole.
