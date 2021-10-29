CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools is hosting a Veterans Day recognition and ribbon cutting at Corunna High School at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11.
Doughnuts will be available for veterans beginning at 8:30 a.m. A ribbon cutting for the school’s Veteran Hall of Honor will follow at 9 a.m., and an assembly will take place at 9:30 a.m.
All veterans are welcome to attend. Those interested are encouraged to call (989) 743-3441 to RSVP by Nov. 9.
