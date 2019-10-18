Laingsburg school board seeks candidates

LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community School district is looking to fill a vacancy following trustee Chris Wilson’s resignation.
Wilson, who served on the board for 15 years, recently announced he will be moving out of the district to take a job in Traverse City.
The district has 30 days to fill the vacancy, according to Superintendent Matt Shastal.
The term runs through Dec. 31, 2020. The seat is up for election in November 2020.
Interested candidates must be residents in the school district and be at least 18, according to Shastal.
People interested in applying can do so by submitting a letter detailing their desire and qualifications for the position to the district office, 205 S. Woodhull Road, by noon Oct. 31.
The district will conduct interviews for the vacancy during the first week of November, according to board Vice President Mary Angst. Interviews will be public, at a date and time to be determined, she said.
Wilson, who will soon move to take over as director of operations for Stone House Bread — a specialty bread company in Traverse City — said during his final meeting Wednesday that he was thankful for the opportunity to serve for so many years.
“I think the biggest thing that I take away from my time here is what a wonderful group of people that work for the school district,” Wilson said. “I mean, teachers, administrators, support help, the facilities people are just top notch. We’re the envy of a lot of communities and I think a big reason that this board is successful is the way we interact with each other, the way that we are cohesive, the way that we stick together, we vote together, all for the good of the students. I think that’s why the community trusts us so much.”
Wilson joined the board in 2005. Since then, he attended many meetings, and saw both of his daughters, Rachel and Erin, graduate from Laingsburg High School.
Shastal said the district was fortunate to have Wilson on the board for so many years, particularly during the economic recession in 2008 and the years afterward, which forced the district to scale back some athletic and afterschool programs.
“If you look at the state aid that schools got during that time, it was very little to none. There were two years in a row where there were zero increases and we had declining enrollment. The board had to make some very difficult decisions to stay afloat, cutting programs and staff. It was terrible, but it was necessary or else we were going to be a deficit district,” Shastal said.
“I truly believe the members that served on the board at that time (Wilson included) saved this district and put us in the position where we are today where we have increased enrollment and we are continuing with successful millages, I’m very happy that Chris was able to serve on the board and see the restoration of all those programs that the board had to make difficult decisions with, and leave where he’s leaving now, with almost everything restored in addition to new facilities and programs for kids,” Shastal added.
Angst noted Wilson’s work on the building and facilities subcommittee played an integral role in a $17.8-million bond approved by voters in May for facility upgrades, which will include the construction of a new auditorium.
“To say that your tenure on this board has touched the lives of every student in the district would be an understatement,” Angst said. “Your contributions will benefit generations of students to come. I just want to thank you; you’re always the voice of reason.”
