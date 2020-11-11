NEW LOTHROP — School officials Monday announced a single student at the Jr./Sr. High School has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolating.
In addition, according to Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume, 15 other students are quarantining because they were in close contact with the student.
The notification by the school district did not specify any additional steps the district is taking.
Corunna Middle School, Byron middle and high schools, Chesaning Union Schools, Owosso Public Schools have all closed to in-person learning in the past several days because of outbreaks.
