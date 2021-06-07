Perry Middle School readers recognized

PERRY — Perry Middle School has announced the sixth-grade students who have earned more than 100 points in the Accelerated Reader program.
Accelerated Reader allows students to take quizzes on the books they read and earn points. The students who earned more than 100 points received a special award and a T-shirt designed by sixth-grader Rylee Kue. The T-shirts were printed by Roger Smith of Perry’s Shirt Smith.
The top two sixth-grade students with the most points earned a gift certificate to Schuler Books. Those students were Leah Schneider (1,211.6 points) and Alex Rockafellow (559.8 points).
