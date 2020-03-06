OWOSSO — Pathways Adult Education is offering free information on how to complete a high school diploma or GED from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in Room 1421 on the second floor of the Curwood Building on the main campus.
Sign up for our E-mail Lists
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- KFC planned for Perry
- One-time motel on M-52 sold
- Owosso man sent to prison for nearly seven decades for CSC, child pornography
- Citations issued
- Man deemed incompetent in felony case to be reexamined
- Public Defender says sheriff probed office for ‘leak’
- Still has skin in the game
- Finding an antidote in hope
- Local church sees success with first-year school
- Laingsburg-area home suffers heavy fire damage
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Show Republicans disdain for actions (3)
- See something, say something (3)
- A common sense gun proposal (2)
- County workers complain about loss of insurance payout (2)
- Don’t trust Democrats on Second Amendment (2)
- Owosso schools finalizes agreement for sale of middle school (2)
- Writer skews ‘facts’ on guns (1)
- President thinks he’s above the law (1)
- Man sent to prison for CSC: 'I'll be characterized as a pedophile' (1)
- Wrong person was escorted from White House (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.