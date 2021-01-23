CORUNNA — There are a few seats remaining for the March 13 SAT test, the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District said this week.
Students must be registered before Feb. 11.
The top 50 eighth-grade students in the county with the highest SAT scores will be invited to become Shiawassee Scholars. The Shiawassee Scholars program is a collaborative program between the Shiawassee RESD and The Cook Family Foundation. The program recognizes academically talented students early and seeks to encourage these students to continue to pursue academically challenging activities during their high school years.
For Shiawassee Scholars, other gifted and talented programs, and how to register for the SAT, go to sresd.org.
For more information, email Renee Dotson at dotson@sresd.org or call (989) 743-3471.
