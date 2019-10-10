Local action, global reach

OWOSSO — Central Elementary students this week heard how they can make a big difference in the lives of children in other nations.
Representatives from the Dominican Republic spoke to students at Central Elementary in Owosso Wednesday as part of the launch of a new global service learning initiative — “Education 4 Everyone” — presented by The 4 North Project, in which they discussed the impact of the program.
Throughout the afternoon, Matt Gewirtz, co-founder of The 4 North Project, and Arcadia Guerrero and Marcell Ortiz went from classroom to classroom, speaking to students about what life is like for students in developing countries. They also identified ways Owosso students can help those children.
Owosso students were invited to join “Education 4 Everyone,” a global fundraiser in which artisans sell handmade goods from Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, The Dominican Republic and Haiti, with proceeds benefiting the educational efforts in developing nations, providing tuition, lunches, school supplies and uniforms for those in need.
“Education 4 Everyone” was launched this week by The 4 North Project, a nonprofit organization committed to providing education, sustainability, empowerment and security across the globe.
The nonprofit was founded in June 2018 by Gewirtz, of Chesaning, and Tyler Lagalo, of Chicago. Gewirtz said the initiative is all about making global connections.
“We just want to show them at a very young age that it is very simple to help people,” Gewirtz said. “We also want them to be educated on other countries around the world. It’s just all about connecting students to students and how we can help each other across the globe with very simple acts.”
Gewirtz hiked Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro in 2015 — something that had been on his bucket-list for years — but it wasn’t until he reached the bottom of the mountain that his life began to change.
“There was a little boy that was (the students’) age, and he asked me for a pen, so I just reached in my pocket and gave him a pen. He held it up real high and he yelled ‘School! And then he took off running,” Gewirtz said. “The translator explained to me when you go into a village in some parts of Africa, not everyone gets a chance to go to school. It’s completely different than the way it is here. If you guys were a village, they only pick two people, the rest of you would have to go to work. Of those that can go to school, if you don’t show up with a pen or a pencil, you can’t go… Some of these children and families cannot afford a pen or a pencil. That bothered me.”
To help those students in developing countries, Gewirtz, along with Megan Friend, a third-grade teacher at Central Elementary and 4 North’s director of education, launched the “Boxes 4 Bracelets” program last year, through which students donated cereal boxes to Haiti, where they were made into bracelets by local artisans.
The proceeds generated from selling the bracelets went toward offering educational opportunities to kids in developing countries, Friend said.
About 50 classrooms across Michigan, including classrooms in Owosso, Chesaning and Corunna, took part in “Boxes 4 Bracelets” last year, she noted.
In June, Friend, middle school assistant principal and athletic director Cathy Dwyer, and newly hired first-grade teacher Carrie Miculka traveled to the Dominican Republic for a week, in support of 4 North.
For three days in the village of Cruce de Ocoa, the three women worked with roughly 130 students, primarily age 7 to 12, teaching nearly six hours a day as students rotated through 45-minute sessions focused on science, technology, engineering, art, math, team building and life skills.
“The first day that we pulled up to the school, there were about 50 kids waiting for us to arrive, which is what we expected,” Friend said during a July interview with The Argus-Press. “The next day we pulled up, there were like 75 kids waiting for us to arrive. The very last day we pulled up and there were 100 kids, at least, in the main area of the school outside waiting for us to arrive. They were hanging on the fences, they were cheering, they were smiling, they were so excited for us to be there.
“I was blown away. I was overtaken with tears and I couldn’t wipe the smile off of my face,” she said.
This week, Friend said there’s plenty her students can gain from helping those in developing nations.
“I want to help open students’ minds to new cultures, for them to see the way others live and learn not to take for granted what we have,” Friend said. “Students have been able to see first hand through ‘Education 4 Everyone’ that kids across the globe may not have the latest iPhone, the coolest video game or the trendiest clothes — but that doesn’t mean that those kids aren’t happy. The world has so much to offer beyond the four walls of our classroom. I want to help my students explore and learn to become educated global citizens.”
Gewirtz described “Education 4 Everyone” as “Boxes 4 Bracelets 2.0” as the product line has expanded beyond bracelets to include Christmas ornaments, necklaces and paintings.
Gewirtz said the visit to Central Elementary was part of 28 classrooms that he will speak to this week alone. He added that he also plans to speak to classrooms in Chesaning and Corunna, and will travel as far as Grand Rapids and Detroit to speak to additional students in the coming weeks.
Overall, Gewirtz said he is excited about the opportunity to help kids in developing worlds, and being a native of Chesaning, he is very grateful for the local support.
“We are very fortunate that we have these communities that come together,” Gewirtz said. “Chesaning, Owosso, Corunna, they do wonderful things inside their community and now that love and support is reaching the globe. We’re very honored and privileged to be working with them.”
”At least once a day I stop and reflect on where The 4 North Project was a year ago and I start to get emotional just thinking of all of the support that has led us to where we are today,” Friend added. “The support from teachers, students and community members that we have received over the last year has been an absolutely tremendous thing to witness. To say I’m excited is an extreme understatement; I am beyond proud of everyone involved and can’t wait to continue to watch 4 North grow.”
For more information about The 4 North Project, visit 4north.org.
