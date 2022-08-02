O-E super Ryan Cunningham says he’s retiring Aug. 31

OVID-ELSIE girls basketball coach and district Superintendent Ryan Cunningham talks to his team at the end of a November 2021 practice. Cunningham said he is retiring as superintendent Monday effective Aug. 31.

ELSIE — Superintendent Ryan Cunningham has announced his retirement and has informed the Ovid-Elsie Board of Education his last day in that position will be Aug. 31.

Cunningham, who has worked for Ovid-Elsie Schools for 22 years and also coached boys and girls basketball, football and softball, was hired as superintendent in 2010. He followed former Superintendent Wayne Petroelje. Prior to becoming superintendent, Cunningham was principal at Leonard Elementary School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.