O-E super Ryan Cunningham says he’s retiring Aug. 31

ELSIE — Superintendent Ryan Cunningham has announced his retirement and has informed the Ovid-Elsie Board of Education his last day in that position will be Aug. 31.
Cunningham, who has worked for Ovid-Elsie Schools for 22 years and also coached boys and girls basketball, football and softball, was hired as superintendent in 2010. He followed former Superintendent Wayne Petroelje. Prior to becoming superintendent, Cunningham was principal at Leonard Elementary School.
Cunningham declined to comment to The Argus-Press this morning.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Adrian College and began his education career as a fifth grade teacher at Morenci Area Schools.
Cunningham completed a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University, where he also earned a doctorate in educational leadership.
His wife Heather is also a teacher for the Ovid-Elsie School District.
Last month, the Ovid-Elsie school board concluded an investigation into Cunningham’s use of school district fuel. The district received a complaint in June alleging Cunningham had been using district fuel in his personal vehicle for several years.
When the board received the complaint, it hired a third-party investigation firm, per the advice of counsel. The firm found that Cunningham did not knowingly violate any law or policy. He has since worked with the State of Michigan’s Treasury Department to pay all required fees, taxes and interest.
