Federal money to provide food benefits to area students

LANSING — Nearly 7,000 area students who qualify for free or reduced lunches soon will be receiving Bridge cards from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services providing hundreds of dollars in food aid.
According to the MDHHS, Michigan is the first state in the country to receive federal approval for a program that will provide food to children affected by school closings due to COVID-19. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT) provides temporary funding to address emergency food needs and avert financial hardship for families affected by the pandemic, the department said in a press release.
“Children should never go hungry. Yet because of COVID-19, it is a risk unlike at any time in generations,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said in a press release. “I am glad that Michigan will be the first state to deliver SNAP benefits to families that previously received free or reduced-price lunches, whether or not they were SNAP-eligible. In a time of terrible need, it will be a small, good thing for nearly a million Michigan children.”
Every area student in the county who currently receives free or reduced lunches will receive a card with benefits. In addition, all Owosso students will receive cards, regardless of income or lunch status.
The Center for Educational Performance and Information, for fall 2019, reported more than 6,700 students in the area (including Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie) who qualified for free and reduced lunches.
Data from MI School Data and the CEPI show qualifying students include: Byron — 338, Chesaning — 746, Corunna — 932, Durand — 733, Laingsburg — 336, Morrice — 249, New Lothrop — 296, Owosso — 1,838, Perry — 488, Ovid-Elsie — 718 and the Shiawassee RESD — 139.
All of Owosso’s roughly 3,000 students will receive food because in 2018 the district began providing free breakfast and lunch to all students through a National School Lunch Program grant. Previously, the district program went from kindergarten to eighth grade. The grant runs through 2022.
Superintendent Andrea Tuttle Tuesday said the additional federal funding won’t change distribution of free food each week.
“(The additional benefits) will have no bearing at this time on the lunch program,” she said via email.
Since the shutdown, Owosso, like other area districts, has been providing lunches to students each week for pickup.
The additional benefits will supplement efforts local school districts will continue to put forth, the MDHHS said in a press release, providing meals to children at more than 2,000 stationary locations and nearly 700 mobile sites.
“I am proud that Michigan is the first state to receive federal approval for this program to put healthy food on the table for families that need them,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “The spread of COVID-19 has had a profound impact on our state. My administration will continue to work around the clock to help Michiganders through this difficult time and slow the spread of this virus.”
The food assistance benefits will go to families with students ages 5 to 18 who are enrolled in the Michigan Department of Education program for students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals and will reach approximately 895,000 students. This includes families currently receiving Food Assistance Program benefits as well as those not currently enrolled in the program.
Families not currently receiving food assistance benefits will receive an EBT card. Notification letters began arriving this week. Cards are expected to follow within two weeks.
Eligible families not currently receiving food assistance benefits will receive in the mail a pre-loaded Electronic Benefits Transaction (EBT) card — known as a Bridge Card — issued under the name of the oldest student in the household.
The amount of EBT benefits will be no less than the total amount of free or reduced-cost school lunch benefits that the family would have received during the time that school is closed. The benefits will include $193.80 per eligible student to cover the months of March and April and an additional $182.40 per student to cover May and June, combined.
Benefits for all eligible school-aged children in the home will be loaded onto a single EBT card.
Prior to receiving the card, families will get a letter from MDHHS describing how to use their EBT card, how to set up their PIN, and other pertinent information about food assistance benefits.
Families currently receiving food assistance benefits will receive additional benefits on their EBT Bridge Cards.
Eligible families receiving benefits will be issued a supplement to their existing benefits. Supplemental benefits can be used as families would typically use their EBT card.
Families who already receive food assistance benefits should begin receiving their additional benefits next week — with the payments being staggered over a 10-day period.
Families can use their pre-loaded EBT cards at any retailer that accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT benefits. You can find a list of SNAP retailers on the SNAP Retailers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.