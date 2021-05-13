OWOSSO TWP. — The banks of the Shiawassee River were a flurry of activity Wednesday at DeVries Nature Conservancy as fifth-grade students from Morrice Elementary released 89 salmon into the water.
The successful release served as the culmination of a year-long project for the Morrice students, who raised the fish as part of the Salmon in the Classroom program conducted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The DNR supplies participating classrooms with salmon eggs, food and training each year, with students undertaking the day-to-day care of the fish.
Fifth-grade teacher Tammy Smith first enrolled in the program last year, though the coronavirus ultimately prevented her students from taking part in the salmon release as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suspended face-to-face instruction for the end of the 2019-20 school year in mid-March.
Thanks to some shuffling within the district, Smith was able to have the same students in her classroom this year, making the first student-led salmon release all the more enjoyable.
“We could have opted out all together to doing a virtual tank where the DNR has one set up and we watch it by camera or we could just do it full-fledged like we were and I figured that was the only option to do this year,” Smith said. “We learned a lot from doing it the first year so I didn’t want to lose that momentum … (The students) were so excited.”
Smith has attended various teacher trainings through the Academy of Natural Resources over the past five years. It was during one of those trainings she learned of the DNR’s Salmon in the Classroom initiative; having never owned a fish tank in her life, she figured the program was worth a shot.
Smith’s classroom received 150 eggs from the DNR in the fall of 2019, with students lending a helping hand in conducting weekly water testing as well as regular cleaning of the 75-gallon tank. Challenges with maintaining adequate bacteria levels in the tank led to only two salmon surviving the first year, both of which were released by Smith in the spring of 2020.
The experience served as a valuable lesson to students about the environment.
“We do water changes to take out those pollutants in the water, but you can’t do that with our Great Lakes and our rivers and streams,” Smith said. “Once somebody pollutes something, we can’t do water changes out there so this is kind of one of my passions to bring the environmental education into my classroom, to have (the students) be responsible for their environment.”
Smith and her students were eager to build upon their first-year experience at the start of the 2020-21 school year, once again receiving 150 salmon eggs from the DNR with hopes of leading the fish to a successful release in the spring.
While water testing and tank cleaning procedures were much improved given prior experience, the students were once again faced with the challenge of COVID-19-related closures.
It didn’t deter them.
“I came in faithfully to do the water changes once a week, the water testing,” Smith said. “When we were virtual, I had my kids on Zoom and so they were watching me do it and we talked about it and did some activities even virtually.”
Moving forward with the program was a point of emphasis for Smith, particularly because it provided students a sense of normalcy during an unprecedented time.
“I think seeing it live, them participating hands on with all of the work that goes into it, is really important,” Smith said. “Just them being there with it, they were so excited.”
That excitement reached its peak Wednesday as students raced to the river bank at DeVries to set their salmon free.
“I really liked it, learning about the salmon was really fun,” fifth-grader Amelia Hovis said.
“(The release) was really exciting because you get to see the baby fish go out in the wild,” she added. “Someday they’re going to be coming back here and doing a new generation of baby salmon.”
To Smith’s understanding, Morrice was the only school district in Shiawassee County to keep a live fish tank this year. Many other districts opted to replicate experiences virtually amid pandemic-related uncertainty regarding how long in-person instruction would be offered.
“You guys all were really awesome throughout the school year helping with the tank, the water testing,” Smith told her students after Wednesday’s release. “I put in extra hours on top of what you guys saw, but you know it makes it all worthwhile when I just heard that comment ‘This is fun.’ Learning is supposed to be fun.”
For more information about the DNR’s Salmon in the Classroom program, visit michigan.gov/salmonintheclassroom.
