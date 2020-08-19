Durand do-over

DURAND — A Gaines Township resident is seeking a recount of the Aug. 4 election results for Durand Area Schools’ main bond proposal, citing potential errors in the election process that may have allowed residents outside of the district to vote for the proposal via absentee ballot.
The district’s 30-year, $28 million package passed by a razor-thin margin Aug. 4 — 1,468 to 1,466. Durand’s second proposal, to refurbish the football stadium, failed by a large margin — 1,784-1,104. The district includes voters in Shiawassee and Genesee counties.
The recount petition, filed Monday by Gaines Township resident and district voter Axel Bowden, concerns the election results for Vernon Township Precinct 2, where the main bond proposal passed by only 26 votes on election day, 156-130.
“I believe in good faith that error and wrongdoing, not fraud, was committed and non-Durand school district residents were mailed absentee ballots containing two ballot proposals for the Durand school district,” Bowden wrote in the petition filing. “There has been talk among the community that as little as five and as many as fifty electors received and voted absentee with the wrong ballot. With a margin of only two votes deciding the election it is easy to see the potential problem of having a valid election with accurate results to maintain the public’s trust and confidence in the electoral process.”
Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson said her office received and accepted the recount request at approximately 4:22 p.m. Monday, less than an hour before the 5 p.m. recount petition deadline for the primary election.
The clerk’s office is currently awaiting further guidance from the state before proceeding with the recount, though Wilson said she’s confident the process will be executed within the next few weeks.
The recount will only involve in-person and absentee ballots in Vernon Township Precinct 2, she said.
If results stand, the Durand school bond — developed by a citizens committee — will fund the addition of an auxiliary gym, a 599-seat auditorium, and a three-classroom addition to Robert Kerr Elementary, as well as district-wide upgrades and repairs.
The second initiative would have financed replacing the grass at Roundhouse Stadium with synthetic turf, a $1.6-million cost over 30 years.
The approved measure will raise taxes if approved, according to Superintendent Craig McCrumb; the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 will pay approximately $62 more per year.
The second proposal would have added an additional $12 per year, McCrumb said.
Proposed upgrades under the Durand bond initiative include:
n The construction of an auxiliary gym/practice facility north of Robert Kerr Elementary, featuring a competition-sized court, a weight room and an indoor track
n The construction of a 599-seat auditorium west of the high school gymnasium
n A three-classroom addition at Robert Kerr Elementary, including a specialized Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) lab for students
n The conversion of existing classroom space into STEM labs at the middle school and high school
n The installation of air conditioning at both Bertha Neal and Robert Kerr Elementary
n Updated lighting, ceilings, cabinetry and flooring at Bertha Neal and Robert Kerr Elementary (as needed)
n A new boiler at the middle school
n Air conditioning control work at the middle school and high school
n Upgrades to computer technology
n Resurfacing of the high school track (pending an evaluation)
n District-wide phone system upgrades to become 911 compliant by 2021
n Updating all facilities to become ADA compliant
