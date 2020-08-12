Corunna makes masks mandatory for all grades

CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools earlier this week announced it has revised its previously announced mask policy for elementary students.
According to information posted on the district website, all students in grades kindergarten through 12th will be required to wear masks during the school day, unless they have a medical exemption.
The district also announced it has pushed back the first day of school to Aug. 24, as more time is needed to set up classrooms to accommodate social distancing.
“We recognize this is a change from what we had discussed earlier, however, we believe it is necessary for the safety of our staff and our students’ adult family members,” Superintendent John Fattal said in the website message.
Previously, the district had announced it would require masks all day for those in sixth through 12th grades, but only require them among elementary students while they were in common areas or moving between rooms.
In addition, the new policy states students or staff members with a medical exemption at any grade level must wear a face shield. The district will provide a face shield to wear.
At preschool, masks will remain “highly recommended,” but not required.
For all students who use school transportation, masks are required unless they have a medical exemption (and face shields will be provided for them).
The district statement said regular breaks will be provided to get children outside where masks are not mandated.
“Common sense will prevail in the classroom to guide our teachers in helping children get used to them. For instance, a kindergarten student is going to have a more difficult time wearing a mask than a fifth-grader. And, a fifth-grader is going to have a more difficult time wearing a mask than a 12th-grader. If a K-5 student inadvertently takes it off, adjusts it, etc., our teachers will use that as a teachable moment on how to wear one, but it would not be a disciplinary issue,” the district statement said.
The district highlighted the reasons for the change, saying the Shiawassee County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control are recommending that any face-to-face learning should require cloth face coverings, not necessarily to protect the children but to protect staff and students’ adult family members.
“I know this is a lot of information to take in. And, I know many of you may not be happy with these changes,” Fattal said in the statement. “I understand. I am getting used to having to make decisions that upset 50 percent of our constituents. I don’t like it, but I’m getting used to it. Finally, I will reiterate what I said in our community forum this week; we are doing everything we can to safely open our schools.”
