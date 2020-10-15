LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education will conduct a regular board meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the middle school media center.
The major tentative agenda items include the following: Lewis and Knopf-District audit report presentation, pupil count day, 2020-21 budget update and amendment, legislative update, building reports, personnel, superintendent evaluation, the Wall of Fame and any other business that may properly come before the board.
Upon request, the district will make reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities to be able to participate.
