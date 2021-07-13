MORRICE — The Morrice Area Schools Board of Education is moving forward tonight with its superintendent search process, narrowing the field to five finalists who will interview for the position today and Wednesday.
Finalists chosen include Steven Vowles from Webberville Community Schools, Sean Wightman from Dowagiac, Robert Pouch from Linden, Mark McGarry from Charlotte and Steve Keskes from Clio Area Schools.
Vowles, Wightman and Pouch will interview for the position tonight inside the Jr./Sr. high school media center. McGarry and Keskes will interview Wednesday.
Interviews begin at 6 p.m. both nights and are open to the public.
The opening comes after Superintendent Michelle Falcon announced her resignation, which took effect June 30.
Falcon was hired in December 2020 as a part-time/interim superintendent.
She replaced Michael Dewey, who retired that same month. Falcon tendered her resignation during Morrice’s May 12 board of education meeting, and Dewey returned on a temporary basis.
Morrice board President Randy Farrow said the district hopes to fill the position with a full-time superintendent by August.
“We’ve been in part-time mode for a while,” Farrow said. “(The board agreed we) need to make it full-time. We’re looking at other options to make it feasible.”
First round interviews will run as follows:
Tonight
6:15 to 7 p.m. — Steven Vowles, principal/special education director, Webberville Middle/High School
7:05 to 7:50 p.m. — Sean Wightman, principal, Dowagiac Middle School
7:55 to 8:40 p.m. — Robert Pouch, principal, Linden Middle School
Wednesday
6:15 to 7 p.m. — Mark McGarry, principal, Charlotte Upper Elementary
7:05 to 7:50 p.m. — Steve Keskes, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, Clio Area Schools
