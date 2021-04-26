OWOSSO — Sarah Wittum knows just what it’s like to be the quiet kid at school, but now she’s come out of her shell — and she’s ready to help others do the same.
As an underclassmen at Owosso High School, Wittum often kept to herself, pouring her energy into her studies, determined to make the grade. A nomination to MYLead, a youth leadership program aimed at motivating and enabling students to give back during her sophomore year, changed everything.
“When I was nominated, I didn’t really know what to expect,” Wittum said. “I just took it as an opportunity to be like, ‘Hey, let me just try something.’”
With the nomination came a trip to the annual MYLead Conference at Michigan State University, an experience Wittum describes as transformative.
“When I went out there it really taught me a lot about being free to be yourself and being vulnerable with people,” she said. “After that it sparked my junior year to just want to come out of my shell and not be afraid of who I am.”
Now a senior at Owosso High School, Wittum is making every effort to share her experience with others, working with other MYLead members to help students gain valuable leadership skills and expertise. As part of the initiative, Wittum is completing 100 hours of community service, which has included assisting clubs at Owosso High School, student teaching and babysitting.
The 17-year-old is also taking a rigorous courseload at OHS, maintaining a 4.3 GPA while tackling advanced placement courses in literature, calculus, psychology and art. She also plays alto saxophone with the OHS symphony band, in addition to working at Culver’s.
The arts have served as a consistent outlet for Wittum through the years, with her involvement at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts beginning in third grade. She participated in performances of “Miracle on 34th Street,” “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley JR.” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” before transitioning to high school theater at OHS.
Additionally, Wittum enjoys creating her own works, crafting primarily mixed media pieces, while also working with acrylics, colored pencils and watercolor.
“Throughout the years, like anyone I’ve had my own struggles or negative experiences that have happened, but having art is always something that I can come back to to just let go of those things, leave them at the door, and kind of express those hard emotions that I can’t verbalize or talk to people about,” Wittum said. “It allows me to get that out in a positive way that inspires a lot of imagination and creativity.”
OHS art teacher Phil Gobel describes Wittum as inquisitive, creative, intelligent and hard working.
“Over the years, I have been lucky enough to teach a lot of very artistic students. Sarah is definitely among the best, and that is saying a lot,” Gobel said. “From her first day as my student, Sarah has impressed me … She is driven to continually learn new things and seek and apply constructive criticism on her own. These attributes are perfect for a budding artist. It has truly been my pleasure working alongside and getting to know her.”
Wittum plans to major in education this fall at Michigan State University, with hopes of one day becoming a high school teacher or college professor. For Wittum, the motivation lies in helping others.
“The most fulfillment I can get in life is often when I put my own worries aside,” Wittum said. “I think it’s important to be able to worry about yourself and care about your mental health and your physical well-being, but I think a lot of times through our own experiences we can use that to help engage with other peole and help them grow through their own struggles. It’s important to have that grace and kindness with people as they grow.”
Jerry Ciarlino, who’s served as Wittum’s high school counselor and her drama director at OHS, believes the 17-year-old will be a tremendous asset wherever she goes.
“Goal-oriented, eager, and responsible, Sarah will represent a key member of the community lending her talents and heart like she has done for our own,” he said.
