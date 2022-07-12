OWOSSO — The Owosso High School class of 1952 will meet at Owosso Country Club Aug. 13 to celebrate its 70th anniversary.
The gathering for socializing will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Those interested in attending may make a reservation by contacting Bill Lawson at (989) 798-6825 or Gordon Parkinson at (989) 723-4884.
