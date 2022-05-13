OWOSSO — Baker College will host two in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday, celebrating its 2022 graduates as well as any 2020 and 2021 alumni interested in participating in a live graduation event.
This will be Baker’s first live graduation ceremony in three years. The ceremonies will take place at Mercy Health Arena in Muskegon, 470 W. Western Avenue.
Baker College will host two special celebrations, divided by degree programs:
Ceremony No. 1 (at noon) will include graduates from:
n College of Business
n College of Education
n College of Information Technology and Engineering
n College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
n College of Social Science
n Auto/Diesel Institute of Michigan
·n Culinary Institute of Michigan
Ceremony No. 2 (at 5 p.m.) will include graduates from:
n College of Health Science
n School of Nursing
n School of Occupational Therapy
For those unable to attend in-person, or wishing to view the 2022 commencement ceremonies remotely, Baker will broadcast a livestream of each event on its YouTube channel (youtube.com/bakercollege).
Tickets for graduate guests are not required, and open seating will be available throughout the arena. More event information is available at baker.edu/commencement.
