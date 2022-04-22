CHESANING — From the moment junior Phoenix Rumisek stepped foot in Chesaning Union High School teacher Kurt Chrysler’s shop classes, Chrysler knew Rumisek wasn’t his average student.
“I noticed right away he is a hands-on student; he fell in love with painting and excelled right away in upper-level classes,” said Chrysler, who in addition to teaching owns Mr. Chrysler’s Chesaning Auto Shop. “He’s very dedicated. He practices after school and reads beyond classes for competition.”
Judging by the results, Rumisek’s practice and dedication paid off: He won the state championship in auto refinishing at the SkillsUSA Auto Collision Repair and Refinishing competition April 7-9 in Grand Rapids, a competition for high school juniors and seniors, along with first-year college students. He advanced to the National SkillsUSA competition this June in Atlanta, Georgia.
“I didn’t really know what to say,” Rumisek said (of finding out he was the champion). “It was quite exciting, and I couldn’t stop shaking. It was mind-blowing.”
Rumisek said his parents, twin brother and grandparents made the trip to Grand Rapids, where they saw him compete on April 9 and win the state championship in the auto refinishing division at the closing ceremony April 10.
“(My family) always made sure to push me to never forget that I have a talent, and even when I might not do as well as I want, to not quit and keep on at it,” Rumisek said. “They’re very proud of me.”
Rumisek has only been taking shop classes since the beginning of the current school year, but his interest in car repair goes back much further. Rumisek said his dad does engine repair, and he had been out in the garage helping his dad by holding a flashlight since he was 3 years old — although he said he “didn’t take an interest in it until he was 13 or 14 (years old).”
“I grew up with a lot of automotive stuff and painting, so it was in the back of my head and I realized it was fun doing it like a professional,” Rumisek said. “In my spare time, I do engine repair on just about anything I can find, including quads, dirt bikes and other simple engines.”
Rumisek was one of about 16 competitors in the auto refinishing division, which included painting a metal panel, taping two doors on each side of a truck, a written test, scratch repair and paint matching. He said the competition took about five hours, with judges evaluating the competitors at each station.
When asked what being the national champion in auto refinishing would mean to him, Rumisek said he didn’t know, but that it would open a lot of doors for him and could lead to scholarship opportunities.
“I don’t know because I haven’t gotten there yet, but it would mean knowing how skillful I am and the opportunities I’d have from there on out,” Rumisek said.
Rumisek said he doesn’t know if he’ll attend college or seek employment straight out of high school, but said he “envisions himself having a future in car repair.
Rumisek was one of two Chesaning students to qualify for the state level of the competition. Connor Polley, also a junior at Chesaning, competed in the auto collision repair division.
Rumisek isn’t Chrysler’s first student to be a state champion in the SkillsUSA Auto Collision Repair and Refinishing competition. Chrysler, who taught shop classes in Saginaw before moving to the Chesaning district, said he had three students win the state titles while he taught in Saginaw, with his son winning two straight titles. Rumisek is Chrysler’s first Chesaning student to be a state champion.
