LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Board of Education is accepting “Wall of Fame” nominations through Dec. 1.
The Wall of Fame honors a person or persons who have made significant contributions to Laingsburg Community Schools.
To nominate a special person to the wall, a completed nomination form and accompanying supporting material(s) must be submitted to the Laingsburg Board of Education by the deadline. Nomination forms are available at the superintendent’s office, building offices or through the website laingsburg.k12.mi.us/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=1703185.
For further information, contact the Superintendent’s Office at (517) 651-2705.
