CORUNNA — Samantha (Sami) Shenk stood alone on her school’s “Decision Day” for the class of 2022.
While the vast majority of her peers will be Wolverines, Spartans or attend other in-state schools, Shenk, a Corunna High School senior, plans to attend college at Ohio State University.
Shenk, who said she was the only future Buckeye at the assembly, said she received a few boos, but “it was all in good fun.”
Shenk won’t be attending OSU until the fall of 2023, as she has one year still to complete in a dual-enrollment program through Lansing Community College. Shenk, who is fourth in her class with a 4.08 GPA, will walk at high school graduation this year, although she won’t receive her diploma until after finishing the dual-enrollment program in 2023.
Shenk said she credits her dad for her success in school, who she said has pushed her to “work hard and do her best in school.”
“I think a lot of people now don’t have as much determination to work their hardest after the pandemic, but I try my best to keep going to be the best I can be,” Shenk said.
Shenk said she plans on completing an associate’s degree at OSU, where she will study sonography. She said she’s known for a while that she wanted to go into a medical field, but didn’t want to deal with blood. While researching careers, she found sonography.
“It’s interesting to me that you’re able to scan a person’s belly and see life growing inside. I’m excited to dive in (the field),” Shenk said.
Shenk has been highly involved outside the classroom during her time at Corunna. She was class treasurer for four years and she said she “enjoyed being involved in planning the stuff that (the class of 2022) did,” including homecoming dances, assemblies and other senior activities. She also is a member of the National Honor Society and volunteers weekly at Elsa Meyer Elementary School with physical education.
“(Volunteering at the elementary school) is definitely weird because I don’t fit in,” Shenk said. “Walking around and seeing the little kids, it’s hard to believe that I was once that little.”
Shenk was a two-sport athlete for the Cavaliers — she swam for 21/2 years and was a member of the bowling team for three. Shenk originally joined the swim team with some of her friends sophomore year, and was the team manager despite never having swam competitively before. In the middle of the season, Shenk decided to expand her role on the team and compete in the pool.
“I was hesitant at first, but one day at practice I thought it looked fun and asked if I could join,” Shenk said. “It was scary and a humbling experience, because I wasn’t able to do starts and flip turns at first, but over time I learned.”
Pushed to join by friends on the swim team, Shenk also joined the bowling team her sophomore year. Needing more girls, Shenk and a German foreign exchange student rounded out the team.
“I was able to have a good time with my friends at practice. We didn’t take it too seriously, but had fun doing it,” Shenk said.
In her spare time, Shenk enjoys hanging out with friends, making jewelry — which includes making herself necklaces — and taking naps.
Shenk has five pets — three dogs and two cats. She has a golden retriever named Macy, a German shepherd named Mischa and a Yorkie shih tzu mix, Scooter. She said Scooter, who she’s had the longest, is her favorite dog. Her two cats are named Harold and Oreo.
