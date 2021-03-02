MORRICE — Morrice Junior/Senior High School is canceling all athletic events and practices for the remainder of the week after a high school student tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
Face-to-face instruction will proceed for the entire district, but athletic activities will be suspended through Sunday “out of an abundance of caution,” junior/senior high school Principal Amy Leffel said in a Facebook post Monday.
Students and staff identified as close contacts to the infected individual have been notified, though the number of individuals required to quarantine was not disclosed in an online post.
Monday’s announcement marks the second time Morrice Junior/Senior High School has altered its schedule in the past month due to COVID-19. Students previously transitioned online Feb. 3 for a three-day period after a student tested positive for the respiratory virus.
Owosso Public Schools also reported a handful of COVID-19 cases within the past week.
On Thursday, district officials announced a staff member at Bentley Bright Beginnings tested positive for the virus, prompting two additional staff members and 13 students to quarantine.
On Monday, Owosso officials announced a staff member at Emerson Elementary tested positive for COVID-19, with 19 students required to quarantine. Additionally, the district reported Monday a student at Emerson also tested positive for the virus, though no additional individuals were required to quarantine as a result of the positive test result.
